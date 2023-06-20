Adobe Flash Player
Player for content created using Adobe Flash
The Adobe Flash Player Projector is an offline player for content created on the Adobe Flash platform.
While the Flash platform is abandoned, there's still a lot of vintage content available for download, such as games, and animations from Flash's “Golden Age”.
NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Adobe, and does not contain a web browser plug-in.
버전 32.0.0.465 의 바뀐 점
약 3년 전
(Built 5개월 전)
- 변경 사항이 없습니다
설치 후 크기~17.59 MiB
다운로드 크기10.78 MiB
사용 가능한 아키텍처x86_64
설치 수180,290