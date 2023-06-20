Flathub Logo

Adobe Flash Player

Player for content created using Adobe Flash

The Adobe Flash Player Projector is an offline player for content created on the Adobe Flash platform.

While the Flash platform is abandoned, there's still a lot of vintage content available for download, such as games, and animations from Flash's “Golden Age”.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Adobe, and does not contain a web browser plug-in.

버전 32.0.0.465 의 바뀐 점

  • 독점 소프트웨어

    이 앱은 공개된 상태에서 개발된 것이 아니므로 개발자들만 앱이 어떻게 작동하는지 알 수 있습니다. 감지하기 어려운 방식으로 안전하지 않을 수 있으며 감독 없이 변경될 수도 있습니다.
설치 후 크기~17.59 MiB
다운로드 크기10.78 MiB
사용 가능한 아키텍처x86_64
설치 수180,290
