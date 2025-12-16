/
NoMoreBackground
개발자: Adil Hanney
adilhanney.com
Connect your Android device via adb
Reduce Android's background apps
A fire-and-forget program to stop Android apps from running in the background.
안전하지 않을 수 있습니다
사용자 장치에 접근할 수 있습니다
커뮤니티가 개발함
이 앱은 전세계의 커뮤니티에 의해 공개 개발되었으며,
GNU General Public License v3.0 only
로 출시됩니다.
설치에 필요
~90.52 MiB
다운로드에 필요
61.04 MiB
지원 환경
aarch64, x86_64
설치 횟수
187
Adil Hanney 이 개발한 앱
Saber
The notes app built for handwriting
Super Nonogram
Solve unlimited procedurally-generated nonogram puzzles!
Ricochlime
Satisfying monster shooter
Timing Trainer
Learn to identify sub-second timing intervals
