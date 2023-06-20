Flathub Logo

Dice Roller

개발자: Leonora Tindall
Roll dice of many different shapes and sizes in all possible combinations.

Roll dice of many different shapes and sizes in all possible combinations. gDiceRoller provides several kinds of dice, from a d4 to a d100, which can be rolled with a simple button press. In addition, users can enter their own dice with any number of sides, and perform arbitrary arithemtic on their results.

버전 1.1.3 의 바뀐 점

4년 이상 전
(Built 7개월 전)
  • 변경 사항이 없습니다

  • 커뮤니티가 개발함

    이 앱은 자원봉사자 커뮤니티에 의해 공개 개발되었으며, GNU General Public License v3.0 only로 출시됩니다.
설치 후 크기~497.5 KiB
다운로드 크기224 KiB
사용 가능한 아키텍처aarch64, x86_64
설치 수5,135
