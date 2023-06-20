Telyn
개발자: Jane D. Fraser
Visual editor for parametric sewing patterns
Telyn is an application for creating and using parametric sewing patterns. It supports graphical editing, making the application approachable and easy to use, and supports the use of templates for improved productivity. Patterns made with Telyn can automatically adjust to respond to a user's individual measurements, enabling a better fit than is possible with standard sizes. Telyn has flexible support for printing, with the ability to print to any paper size.
버전 1.0.6 의 바뀐 점
약 2년 전
(Built 3개월 전)
- 변경 사항이 없습니다
설치 후 크기~260.68 MiB
다운로드 크기85.57 MiB
사용 가능한 아키텍처x86_64
설치 수1,262