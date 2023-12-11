Flathub Logo

wiliwili

개발자: xfangfang and the wiliwili contributors
A 3rd party bilibili client

wiliwili is a cross-platform C++ rewritten version of the bilibili electron client. It can help users in accessing bilibili on unsupported systems, while supporting keyboard, mouse, gamepad, and touchscreen inputs.

Features:

  • Multilingual: Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, English...
  • Theme: Light / Dark
  • Player: Video, Bangumi, Film and TV show
  • Personal: You can scan the qrcode to login and view history, collection...
  • Search: TV style, Videos and Bangumi...
  • Activity: Recently updated video of the following uploader
  • Live: Support watching the following uploader and other system recommendations
  • Flatpak: wiliwili config directory is ~/.var/app/cn.xfangfang.wiliwili/config/wiliwili

버전 1.2.2 의 바뀐 점

약 1개월 전
(Built 7일 전)

