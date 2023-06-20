Flathub Logo

XIVLauncherCN

개발자: XIVLauncherCN Contributors
ottercorp.cn
Launcher & seamless Linux integration for Final Fantasy XIV Online (China version)

XIVLauncherCN is the Chinese version of XIVLauncher, Please do not install this if you're not playing in China server of Final Fantasy XIV Online.

XIVLauncher is a custom launcher for FINAL FANTASY XIV that offers painless patching, a customized WINE version for perfect compatibility with FFXIV, a multitude of useful plugins and seamless Steam Deck integration. Install, log in, patch, and get started!

Please note that on Steam Deck, you will have to adjust the command in your Non-Steam app shortcut to make the game work correctly in gaming mode. See our Steam Deck FAQ, linked below under help, for more information.

FINAL FANTASY is a registered trademark of Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. FINAL FANTASY XIV © 2010-2022 SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved. We are not affiliated with SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD. in any way.

버전 1.0.6.2 의 바뀐 점

약 1개월 전
(Built 약 1개월 전)
  • 변경 사항이 없습니다

  • 커뮤니티가 개발함

    이 앱은 자원봉사자 커뮤니티에 의해 공개 개발되었으며, GNU General Public License v3.0 only로 출시됩니다.
    참여하기
설치 후 크기~95.3 MiB
다운로드 크기48.57 MiB
사용 가능한 아키텍처x86_64
설치 수7,217
태그:
linuxflatpak