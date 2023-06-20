SchildiChat
개발자: SchildiChat
SchildiChat is a Matrix client based on Element with a more traditional instant messaging experience.
SchildiChat Web/Desktop is a fork of Element Web/Desktop.
The most important changes of SchildiChat compared to Element are:
- A unifed chat list for both direct and group chats
- Message bubbles
- Bigger items in the room list
- … and more!
Preliminary Wayland support now available.
To try running SchildiChat natively under Wayland, run:
flatpak run chat.schildi.desktop --enable-features=UseOzonePlatform --ozone-platform=wayland
For GNOME, window decorations are currently missing and you'll have to use keyboard shortcuts instead to resize the window.
버전 1.11.30-sc.2 의 바뀐 점
8개월 전
(Built 6개월 전)
- 변경 사항이 없습니다
설치 후 크기~303.13 MiB
다운로드 크기117.61 MiB
사용 가능한 아키텍처x86_64
설치 수16,963