Flathub Logo

Quadrix

개발자: Jean-François Alarie
설치하기

Minimal, simple, multi-platform chat client for the Matrix protocol

- No data collection

- Completely free, no ads

- Does not support End-to-End Encryption

- Video-conferencing (uses Element Call -- https://github.com/vector-im/element-call#readme)

- Desktop apps for Windows, MacOS, and Linux (amd64, arm64, armhf)

- Mobile apps for Android and iOS

- Unique top-down messaging feed

- Ideally used with a private Matrix homeserver -- https://matrix.org/docs/guides/installing-synapse

- Open source on github -- https://github.com/alariej/quadrix

- Interested to sponsor this project? -- https://github.com/sponsors/alariej

버전 1.7.2 의 바뀐 점

5개월 전
(Built 5개월 전)

  • 커뮤니티가 개발함

    이 앱은 자원봉사자 커뮤니티에 의해 공개 개발되었으며, GNU General Public License v3.0 or later로 출시됩니다.
    참여하기
설치 후 크기~230.42 MiB
다운로드 크기89.93 MiB
사용 가능한 아키텍처aarch64, x86_64
설치 수3,638
태그:
chatcommunicationsmatrixmatrix.orgquadrixlinuxflatpak