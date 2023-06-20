Flathub Logo

Delta Chat

delta.chat
설치하기
후원하기

Delta Chat email-based messenger

Chat over email and head back to the future with us!

Delta Chat is like Telegram or Whatsapp but without the tracking or central control. Check out our GDPR compliancy statement.

Delta Chat doesn’t have their own servers but uses the most massive and diverse open messaging system ever: the existing e-mail server network.

Chat with anyone if you know their e-mail address, no need for them to install DeltaChat! All you need is a standard e-mail account.

버전 v1.42.2 의 바뀐 점

16일 전
(Built 14일 전)

  • 커뮤니티가 개발함

    이 앱은 자원봉사자 커뮤니티에 의해 공개 개발되었으며, GNU General Public License v3.0 or later로 출시됩니다.
    참여하기
설치 후 크기~318.74 MiB
다운로드 크기130.37 MiB
사용 가능한 아키텍처aarch64, x86_64
설치 수19,121
태그:
chatdcdeltaemailmessagingmessengerwebxdclinuxflatpak