ProtonMail Import-Export app
개발자: Proton Technologies AG
Import emails to your secure ProtonMail inbox or make offline backups with the Import-Export app.
Migrate and secure your important email conversations
Keep your personal email history private and secure by migrating it to ProtonMail using the Import-Export app.
- Bring your mailbox: Your email is a record of your personal conversations and important milestones. Bring those memories with you when you upgrade to a secure and private inbox with ProtonMail.
- Keep only whats important: Old newsletters, random receipts, special offers - your inbox can fill up fast. The Import-Export app lets you easily select which messages you want to import.
- Secure conversation history: When you import your emails, the Import-Export app automatically encrypts them before they leave your device. That way only you can access your personal messages.
버전 1.3.3 의 바뀐 점
2년 이상 전
(Built 3개월 전)
- 변경 사항이 없습니다
설치 후 크기~160.85 MiB
다운로드 크기58.54 MiB
사용 가능한 아키텍처x86_64
설치 수14,748