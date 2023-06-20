Flathub Logo

OpenBoard

개발자: Département de l'Instruction Publique (DIP-SEM)
Interactive whiteboard for schools and universities

OpenBoard is an open source cross-platform teaching software for interactive whiteboard designed primarily for use in schools and universities. It can be used both with interactive whiteboards or in a dual-screen setup with a pen-tablet display and a beamer.

버전 1.7.0 의 바뀐 점

  • 커뮤니티가 개발함

    이 앱은 자원봉사자 커뮤니티에 의해 공개 개발되었으며, GNU General Public License v3.0 only로 출시됩니다.
linuxflatpak