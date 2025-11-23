Supports creating and modifying Drag[en]gine game projects.

Does not require compiler toolchains to be installed. Using a code IDE is though recommended for syntax highlighting and code completion.

DEIGDE creates *.delga files as game distributable which can be run using the Drag[en]gine Delauncher (ch.dragondreams.delauncher). For publishing on stores like Steam see https://github.com/LordOfDragons/dedistribute/releases for the necessairy files.

Recommended additional software to use with IGDE:

Blender 3D (org.blender.Blender): Create 3D models.

GIMP (org.gimp.GIMP), Krita (org.kde.krita), InkScape (org.inkscape.Inkscape): Create textures, decals and images.

Audacity (org.audacityteam.Audacity): Create sound files.

Visual Studio Code (com.visualstudio.code): Edit game scripts

More information on the Wiki: https://developer.dragondreams.ch/wiki/doku.php/gamedev:deigde