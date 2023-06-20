Flathub Logo

RetroShare-gui

Secure communication for everyone

RetroShare establish encrypted connections between you and your friends to create a network of computers, and provides various distributed services on top of it: forums, channels, chat, mail...

RetroShare is fully decentralized, and designed to provide maximum security and anonymity to its users beyond direct friends.

Retroshare is entirely free and open-source software. There are no hidden costs, no ads and no terms of service.

버전 0.6.6 의 바뀐 점

  • 커뮤니티가 개발함

    이 앱은 자원봉사자 커뮤니티에 의해 공개 개발되었으며, GNU Affero General Public License v3.0 only, GNU Lesser General Public License v3.0 or later, GNU General Public License v3.0 or later로 출시됩니다.
