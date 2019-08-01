Flathub Logo

Arduino IDE

개발자: Arduino LLC
설치하기
후원하기

Open-source electronics prototyping platform

Arduino is an open-source electronics prototyping platform based on flexible, easy-to-use hardware and software. It's intended for artists, designers, hobbyists, and anyone interested in creating interactive objects or environments.

Included is an integrated development environment that can be used to develop and upload code to compatible microcontrollers.

버전 1.8.19 의 바뀐 점

약 2년 전
(Built 3개월 전)

  • 커뮤니티가 개발함

    이 앱은 자원봉사자 커뮤니티에 의해 공개 개발되었으며, GNU Lesser General Public License v2.1 only로 출시됩니다.
    참여하기
설치 후 크기~511.3 MiB
다운로드 크기175.31 MiB
사용 가능한 아키텍처aarch64, x86_64
설치 수189,726
태그:
avrelectronicsembedded electronicsmicrocontrollerlinuxflatpak