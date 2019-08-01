Arduino IDE
개발자: Arduino LLC
Open-source electronics prototyping platform
Arduino is an open-source electronics prototyping platform based on flexible, easy-to-use hardware and software. It's intended for artists, designers, hobbyists, and anyone interested in creating interactive objects or environments.
Included is an integrated development environment that can be used to develop and upload code to compatible microcontrollers.
버전 1.8.19 의 바뀐 점
약 2년 전
(Built 3개월 전)
설치 후 크기~511.3 MiB
다운로드 크기175.31 MiB
사용 가능한 아키텍처aarch64, x86_64
설치 수189,726