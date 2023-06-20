Nook Desktop
Nook is an application that plays Animal Crossing hourly themes on the hour.
Nook used to be a browser extension, however with the changes bought in Chrome Manifest v3, it was decided that the browser extension was too difficult to maintain, and Nook was repurposed into a desktop app.
Features over the browser version include:
- New slick interface
- New rain sounds (in-game, no-thunder)
- Town tunes (and customization)
- Multilingual support (English, Spanish, French, German, and Chinese)
- Offline mode
- Population growing snowy and cherry blossom themes
- New horizons rainy and snowy themes
- Pocket camp themes
- Random mode
- All K.K. Slider songs
버전 1.0.10-f1 의 바뀐 점
6개월 전
(Built 6개월 전)
설치 후 크기~233.07 MiB
다운로드 크기91.52 MiB
사용 가능한 아키텍처aarch64, x86_64
설치 수11,345