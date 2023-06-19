Flathub Logo

Raven

개발자: James R. Craig and the Raven development team
설치하기

Modelling framework for simulating watershed hydrology

Raven is a robust and flexible hydrological modelling framework, designed for application to challenging hydrological problems in academia and practice. This fully object-oriented code provides complete flexibility in spatial discretization, interpolation, process representation, and forcing function generation.

버전 3.7 의 바뀐 점

7개월 전
(Built 7개월 전)
  • 변경 사항이 없습니다

  • 커뮤니티가 개발함

    이 앱은 자원봉사자 커뮤니티에 의해 공개 개발되었으며, Artistic License 2.0로 출시됩니다.
    참여하기
설치 후 크기~10.34 MiB
다운로드 크기3.9 MiB
사용 가능한 아키텍처aarch64, x86_64
설치 수413
태그:
linuxflatpak