Asunder
개발자: Andrew Smith et al.
Asunder is a graphical Audio CD ripper and encoder
Asunder is a graphical Audio CD ripper and encoder for Linux. You can use it to save tracks from an Audio CD as any of WAV, MP3, OGG, FLAC, Opus, WavPack, Musepack, AAC, and Monkey's Audio files.
- Can save audio tracks as WAV, MP3, Ogg Vorbis, FLAC, Opus, Wavpack, Musepack, AAC, and Monkey's audio files
- Uses CDDB to name and tag each track.
- Creates M3U playlists
- Can encode to multiple formats in one session
- Simultaneous rip and encode
- Does not require a specific desktop environment
Caveat Emptor: The ARM builds only had limited testing because ARM devices with CD players are rare.
