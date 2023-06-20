Flathub Logo

Time Cop

개발자: Kenton Hamaluik
설치하기

A time tracking app that respects your privacy and gets the job done without getting too fancy

A time tracking app that respects your privacy and gets the job done without getting too fancy.

Features:

  • Offline-only, mobile-centric design
  • Runs on Linux, iOS, and Android
  • Fully private—there is no tracking / spying / advertising / etc
  • Keep track of tasks with multiple parallel timers that can be started with the tap of a button
  • Associate timers with projects to group your work (or don't)
  • Start, stop, edit, and delete timers whenever with no fuss
  • Export data as a .csv file, filtered by timespans and projects
  • Export the app's database for full access to all of its data
  • Automatic light mode / dark mode based on your device settings
  • Localized in several languages (thanks to Google Translate): English, Arabic, German, Spanish, French, Hindi, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Russian, Chinese (Simplified), Chinese (Traditional)
  • Open source (licensed under Apache-2.0)—fork away (https://github.com/hamaluik/timecop)

버전 1.8.0 의 바뀐 점

약 1년 전
(Built 약 1년 전)
  • 변경 사항이 없습니다

  • 커뮤니티가 개발함

    이 앱은 자원봉사자 커뮤니티에 의해 공개 개발되었으며, Apache License 2.0로 출시됩니다.
    참여하기
설치 후 크기~25.7 MiB
다운로드 크기10.37 MiB
사용 가능한 아키텍처aarch64, x86_64
설치 수5,185
태그:
linuxflatpak