Xjump
개발자: Hugo Gualandi
A jumping game for modern graphical systems
Xjump is a jumping game where you are in a Falling Tower. The floor you are standing on is sinking with the rest of the building; you will die once the floor gives way (disappears under the bottom of the display). To survive, you have to jump onto the upper floors of the tower. Because the entire tower is sinking, the upper floors will soon collapse too, so you have to keep on jumping!
This version of Xjump is a re-implementation using SDL instead of Xlib. It features smoother animations (60 FPS with smooth scrolling) and is more compatible with modern graphical systems.
버전 3.0.4 의 바뀐 점
11개월 전
(Built 11개월 전)
- 변경 사항이 없습니다
설치 후 크기~435.5 KiB
다운로드 크기35.26 KiB
사용 가능한 아키텍처aarch64, x86_64
설치 수1,986