Flathub Logo

eduK

개발자: eduK
설치하기
Course Viewing Screen

eduK is an educational web platform focused on assisting users in income generation

eduK is an educational web platform that focuses on aiding users in income generation. It provides a comprehensive catalog of courses aimed at enhancing skills for various careers, thereby facilitating opportunities for users to achieve financial growth and stability. Through tailored learning paths, eduK empowers individuals by offering practical knowledge and tools necessary for success in the modern job market.

버전 0.0.1 의 바뀐 점

20일 전
(Built 약 6시간 전)
  • 변경 사항이 없습니다

  • 커뮤니티가 개발함

    이 앱은 자원봉사자 커뮤니티에 의해 공개 개발되었으며, GNU General Public License v3.0 only로 출시됩니다.
    참여하기
설치 후 크기~391.03 MiB
다운로드 크기271.35 MiB
사용 가능한 아키텍처aarch64, x86_64
태그:
linuxflatpak