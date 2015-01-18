Flathub Logo

Vintage Story

개발자: Anego Studios
설치하기

Wilderness survival sandbox game

To play this game, you must purchase an account at https://www.vintagestory.at/.

Vintage Story is an uncompromising wilderness survival sandbox game inspired by lovecraftian horror themes. Find yourself in a ruined world reclaimed by nature and permeated by unnerving temporal disturbances. Relive the advent of human civilization, or take your own path.

버전 1.18.15 의 바뀐 점

2개월 전
(Built 2개월 전)

  • 독점 소프트웨어

    이 앱은 공개된 상태에서 개발된 것이 아니므로 개발자들만 앱이 어떻게 작동하는지 알 수 있습니다. 감지하기 어려운 방식으로 안전하지 않을 수 있으며 감독 없이 변경될 수도 있습니다.
설치 후 크기~562.64 MiB
다운로드 크기472 MiB
사용 가능한 아키텍처aarch64, x86_64
설치 수24,418
태그:
linuxflatpak