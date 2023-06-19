Flathub Logo

개발자: Manfred Kaiser
ssh-mitm.at
SSH-MITM - ssh audits made simple

SSH-MITM is a man in the middle SSH Server for security audits and malware analysis.

Password and publickey authentication are supported and SSH-MITM is able to detect, if a user is able to login with publickey authentication on the remote server. This allows SSH-MITM to accept the same key as the destination server. If publickey authentication is not possible, the authentication will fall back to password-authentication.

When publickey authentication is possible, a forwarded agent is needed to login to the remote server. In cases, when no agent was forwarded, SSH-MITM can rediredt the session to a honeypot.

Features

  • publickey and password authentication
  • Phishing FIDO Tokens (Information from OpenSSH)
  • hijacking and logging of terminal sessions
  • store and replace files during SCP/SFTP file transferes
  • port porwarding with SOCKS 4/5 support
  • intercept MOSH connections
  • audit clients against known vulnerabilities
  • plugin support

버전 4.1.0 의 바뀐 점

약 2개월 전
(Built 약 2개월 전)

  • 커뮤니티가 개발함

    이 앱은 자원봉사자 커뮤니티에 의해 공개 개발되었으며, GNU General Public License v3.0 only로 출시됩니다.
    참여하기
auditmitmproxysecuritysshlinuxflatpak