ConfClerk

개발자: confclerk developers
ConfClerk is an application which makes conference schedules available offline

It displays the conference schedule from various views, supports searches on various items (speaker, speech topic, location, etc.) and enables you to select favorite events and create your own schedule

At the moment ConfClerk is able to import schedules in XML format created by the ​PentaBarf conference management system (or ​frab) used by ​FOSDEM, ​DebConf, ​Grazer Linuxtage, the ​CCC congresses, ​FrOSCon, and ​many others.

ConfClerk is targetted at mobile devices like the Nokia N810 and N900 but works on any system running ​Qt.

버전 0.6.4 의 바뀐 점

  • 변경 사항이 없습니다

  • 커뮤니티가 개발함

    이 앱은 자원봉사자 커뮤니티에 의해 공개 개발되었으며, GNU General Public License v2.0 only로 출시됩니다.
설치 후 크기~843.5 KiB
다운로드 크기396.67 KiB
사용 가능한 아키텍처aarch64, x86_64
설치 수1,286
태그:
conferenceschedulefrabpentabarflinuxflatpak