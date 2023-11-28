Flathub Logo

Tauno Monitor

개발자: Tauno Erik
taunoerik.art
설치하기

Simple stand-alone serial port monitor.

A Simple stand-alone serial port monitor for the GNOME desktop. It aims to be beginner friendly, small and easy to use. Not feature-rich and professional. Remembers the last settings (Theme, Baud Rate, Port etc.). Depending on your system you may need to add a user to dialout group to open serial ports: <code> sudo usermod -a -G dialout $USER </code>>

버전 0.1.8 의 바뀐 점

9일 전
(Built 8일 전)
  • 변경 사항이 없습니다

  • 커뮤니티가 개발함

    이 앱은 자원봉사자 커뮤니티에 의해 공개 개발되었으며, GNU General Public License v3.0 or later로 출시됩니다.
    참여하기
설치 후 크기~803 KiB
다운로드 크기273.59 KiB
사용 가능한 아키텍처aarch64, x86_64
설치 수235
태그:
linuxflatpak