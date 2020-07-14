TuxGuitar
개발자: Julian Gabriel Casadesus
TuxGuitar is a free and open-source tablature editor.
TuxGuitar is a free and open-source tablature editor, which includes features such as tablature editing, score editing, and import and export of Guitar Pro gp3, gp4, and gp5 files.In addition, TuxGuitar's tablature and staff interfaces function as basic MIDI editors. TuxGuitar's mascot and namesake is Tux, the penguin mascot of many games and programs originally designed for Linux. The program is written in the Java programming language and is released under version 2.1 of the GNU Lesser General Public License.
버전 1.5.6 의 바뀐 점
1년 이상 전
(Built 2개월 전)
- 변경 사항이 없습니다
설치 후 크기~247.1 MiB
다운로드 크기125.63 MiB
사용 가능한 아키텍처x86_64
설치 수43,610