Flathub Logo

xemu

설치하기

Original Xbox Emulator

A free and open-source application that emulates the original Microsoft Xbox game console. Supports connecting up to 4 controllers for local play, networking for multiplayer, resolution scaling, and more.

Only "$HOME/.var/app/app.xemu.xemu/data/xemu/xemu" can be written by xemu. The Hard Disk image has to be placed there, for example, at "$HOME/.var/app/app.xemu.xemu/data/xemu/xemu/xbox_hdd.qcow2".

버전 v0.7.117 의 바뀐 점

29일 전
(Built 29일 전)
  • 변경 사항이 없습니다

  • 커뮤니티가 개발함

    이 앱은 자원봉사자 커뮤니티에 의해 공개 개발되었으며, GNU General Public License v2.0 only로 출시됩니다.
    참여하기
설치 후 크기~19.46 MiB
다운로드 크기6.51 MiB
사용 가능한 아키텍처aarch64, x86_64
설치 수1,853,831
태그:
linuxflatpak