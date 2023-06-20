xemu
Original Xbox Emulator
A free and open-source application that emulates the original Microsoft Xbox game console. Supports connecting up to 4 controllers for local play, networking for multiplayer, resolution scaling, and more.
Only "$HOME/.var/app/app.xemu.xemu/data/xemu/xemu" can be written by xemu. The Hard Disk image has to be placed there, for example, at "$HOME/.var/app/app.xemu.xemu/data/xemu/xemu/xbox_hdd.qcow2".
버전 v0.7.117 의 바뀐 점
29일 전
(Built 29일 전)
- 변경 사항이 없습니다
설치 후 크기~19.46 MiB
다운로드 크기6.51 MiB
사용 가능한 아키텍처aarch64, x86_64
설치 수1,853,831