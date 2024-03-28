Flathub Logo

PianoCheetah

개발자: Stephen Hazel
unverified
Playing a song in easy mode - 1 note max per hand

Steve's weird midi sequencer for pop piano n drum

It's for playing and practicing a song on piano and drums. Shows notes in a "pianoroll" format that's a little bit fancy.

You practice the piano parts and the background tracks sync to your tempo. Getting a song into your head and fingers is the aim. The real notes of the song can be simplifed down to one note per hand max. And your hands can stay in one position. More description / install docs / screenshots on the website.

버전 1.0 의 바뀐 점

9일 전
(Built 약 9시간 전)

  • 커뮤니티가 개발함

    이 앱은 자원봉사자 커뮤니티에 의해 공개 개발되었으며, GNU General Public License v2.0 or later로 출시됩니다.
설치 후 크기~2.64 MiB
다운로드 크기1.49 MiB
사용 가능한 아키텍처x86_64, aarch64
태그:
linuxflatpak