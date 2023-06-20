Flathub Logo

Midterm: Notes & Flashcards

개발자: Minh Loi
설치하기

A free note-taking app for studying.

Midterm for Linux is completely free to use. It is a note-taking app with study tools to help you study better. You can use it to prepare for exams.

Features:

  • Write notes with quizzes for studying (cloze deletion, image occlusion inspired from Anki).
  • Sync notes with your phone and/or tablet.
  • Study offline (offline accessible).
  • Dark mode.
  • Powerful visual editor.
  • Keep track of notes to study before exams.
  • Collaborate and study with your friends.
  • Support nested folders.
  • and many more.

버전 1.2.2 의 바뀐 점

2년 이상 전
(Built 2년 이상 전)
  • 변경 사항이 없습니다

  • 독점 소프트웨어

    이 앱은 공개된 상태에서 개발된 것이 아니므로 개발자들만 앱이 어떻게 작동하는지 알 수 있습니다. 감지하기 어려운 방식으로 안전하지 않을 수 있으며 감독 없이 변경될 수도 있습니다.
설치 후 크기~199.8 MiB
다운로드 크기82.67 MiB
사용 가능한 아키텍처x86_64
설치 수10,485
태그:
linuxflatpak