Space
개발자: Till Friebe
Spaced Repetition for Flashcards
Space is an easy-to-use Spaced Repetition System (SRS) app. Create and learn flashcards wherever you are in the most effective way possible.
- 🤝 WORK TOGETHER: Share your flashcards and work on them together.
- 🖥️ ON ALL YOUR DEVICES: Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, Linux and soon Web
- 🎨 CREATE YOUR FLASHCARDS: Design your flashcards with formatting and images.
- 💸 FREE: Everything is free and no advertising, but you can support us through donations.
The mission of Space is to make learning effective and joyful. We hope you'll join us!
버전 2.0.6 의 바뀐 점
1년 이상 전
(Built 약 1년 전)
- 변경 사항이 없습니다
설치 후 크기~68.54 MiB
다운로드 크기31.3 MiB
사용 가능한 아키텍처x86_64
설치 수4,750