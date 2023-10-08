Flathub Logo

FeedDeck

개발자: Rico Berger
설치하기
후원하기

Follow your RSS and Social Media Feeds

FeedDeck is an open source RSS and social media feed reader, inspired by TweetDeck. FeedDeck allows you to follow your favorite feeds in one place on all platforms. FeedDeck is written in Flutter and uses Supabase and Deno as it's backend.

  • Available for mobile and desktop: FeedDeck provides the same experience for mobile and desktop with nearly 100% code sharing.
  • RSS and Social Media Feeds: Follow your favorite RSS and social media feeds.
  • News: Get the latest news from your favorite RSS feeds and Google News.
  • Social Media: Follow your friends and favorite topics on Medium, Nitter, Reddit, Tumblr and X.
  • GitHub: Get your GitHub notifications and follow your repository activities.
  • Podcasts: Follow and listen to your favorite podcasts, via the built-in podcast player.
  • YouTube: Follow and view your favorite YouTube channels.

버전 v1.2.1 의 바뀐 점

19일 전
(Built 16일 전)

  • 커뮤니티가 개발함

    이 앱은 자원봉사자 커뮤니티에 의해 공개 개발되었으며, MIT License로 출시됩니다.
    참여하기
설치 후 크기~50.37 MiB
다운로드 크기20.44 MiB
사용 가능한 아키텍처aarch64, x86_64
설치 수1,899
태그:
rssreadersocial medialinuxflatpak