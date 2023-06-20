Multiplication Puzzle
개발자: Michael Terry
Solve a math mystery
Multiplication Puzzle is a simple game inspired by the multiplication game inside the popular editor emacs.
You are presented with a long multiplication problem where a 3-digit number is multiplied by a 2-digit number, yielding two intermediate 4-digit number and a final 5-digit answer. However, all the digits are replaced by letters.
Your job is to discover which letters are which digits.
버전 13.0 의 바뀐 점
3개월 전
(Built 3개월 전)
설치 후 크기~141.5 KiB
다운로드 크기53.93 KiB
사용 가능한 아키텍처aarch64, x86_64
설치 수2,724