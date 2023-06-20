Flathub Logo

Multiplication Puzzle

개발자: Michael Terry
drey.app
설치하기
후원하기

Solve a math mystery

Multiplication Puzzle is a simple game inspired by the multiplication game inside the popular editor emacs.

You are presented with a long multiplication problem where a 3-digit number is multiplied by a 2-digit number, yielding two intermediate 4-digit number and a final 5-digit answer. However, all the digits are replaced by letters.

Your job is to discover which letters are which digits.

버전 13.0 의 바뀐 점

3개월 전
(Built 3개월 전)

  • 커뮤니티가 개발함

    이 앱은 자원봉사자 커뮤니티에 의해 공개 개발되었으며, GNU General Public License v3.0 or later로 출시됩니다.
    참여하기
설치 후 크기~141.5 KiB
다운로드 크기53.93 KiB
사용 가능한 아키텍처aarch64, x86_64
설치 수2,724
태그:
mpuzlinuxflatpak