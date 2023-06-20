Ear Tag
Edit audio file tags
Ear Tag is a simple audio file tag editor. It is primarily geared towards making quick edits or bulk-editing tracks in albums/EPs. Unlike other tagging programs, Ear Tag does not require the user to set up a music library folder. It can:
- Edit tags of MP3, WAV, M4A, FLAC, OGG and WMA files
- Modify metadata of multiple files at once
- Rename files using information from present tags
- Identify files using AcoustID
Network access is only used for the "Identify selected files" option.
버전 0.5.1 의 바뀐 점
약 2개월 전
(Built 약 2개월 전)
설치 후 크기~7.52 MiB
다운로드 크기2.71 MiB
사용 가능한 아키텍처aarch64, x86_64
설치 수24,363