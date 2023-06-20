Flathub Logo

Ear Tag

drey.app
Edit audio file tags

Ear Tag is a simple audio file tag editor. It is primarily geared towards making quick edits or bulk-editing tracks in albums/EPs. Unlike other tagging programs, Ear Tag does not require the user to set up a music library folder. It can:

  • Edit tags of MP3, WAV, M4A, FLAC, OGG and WMA files
  • Modify metadata of multiple files at once
  • Rename files using information from present tags
  • Identify files using AcoustID

Network access is only used for the "Identify selected files" option.

버전 0.5.1 의 바뀐 점

약 2개월 전
(Built 약 2개월 전)

  • 커뮤니티가 개발함

    이 앱은 자원봉사자 커뮤니티에 의해 공개 개발되었으며, MIT License로 출시됩니다.
    참여하기
설치 후 크기~7.52 MiB
다운로드 크기2.71 MiB
사용 가능한 아키텍처aarch64, x86_64
설치 수24,363
태그:
audiomusictagtaggertagginglinuxflatpak