Dialect
개발자: The Dialect Authors
Translate between languages
A translation app for GNOME.
Features:
- Translation based on Google Translate
- Translation based on the LibreTranslate API, allowing you to use any public instance
- Translation based on Lingva Translate API
- Translation based on Bing
- Translation based on Yandex
- Text to speech
- Translation history
- Automatic language detection
- Clipboard buttons
버전 2.2.0 의 바뀐 점
약 1개월 전
(Built 약 1개월 전)
설치 후 크기~5.66 MiB
다운로드 크기1.93 MiB
사용 가능한 아키텍처aarch64, x86_64
설치 수109,100