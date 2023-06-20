Flathub Logo

Dialect

개발자: The Dialect Authors
drey.app
Translate between languages

A translation app for GNOME.

Features:

  • Translation based on Google Translate
  • Translation based on the LibreTranslate API, allowing you to use any public instance
  • Translation based on Lingva Translate API
  • Translation based on Bing
  • Translation based on Yandex
  • Text to speech
  • Translation history
  • Automatic language detection
  • Clipboard buttons

버전 2.2.0 의 바뀐 점

약 1개월 전
(Built 약 1개월 전)

  • 커뮤니티가 개발함

    이 앱은 자원봉사자 커뮤니티에 의해 공개 개발되었으며, GNU General Public License v3.0 or later로 출시됩니다.
설치 후 크기~5.66 MiB
다운로드 크기1.93 MiB
사용 가능한 아키텍처aarch64, x86_64
설치 수109,100
태그:
translatetranslationlinuxflatpak