Curo Calculator is the ultimate tool for anyone needing to calculate loan, lease, and hire purchase repayments and interest rates. Perfect for both personal users and finance professionals, this app simplifies complex financial calculations.

Key Features Include:

Customizable Interface: Tailor the calculator's layout to suit your needs, whether for straightforward daily calculations or advanced financial scenarios.

Guided Examples: Dive into usage with examples illustrating both basic and advanced features like payment weighting, deferred settlements, and 0% interest calculations. With just 3 clicks or taps, navigate from simple to complex calculations effortlessly.

User-Defined Templates: Save time on repetitive tasks with templates tailored to your frequent calculations.

Day Count Conventions: Supports multiple conventions like 30/360, Actual/365, Actual/Actual, and the EU's APR for consumer credit, ensuring accuracy across various financial contexts.

Amortization and APR Proof Schedules: View results in clear, downloadable formats for further analysis or record-keeping.

Comprehensive Online Support: Access an extensive help website that explains all features, provides examples, and more.

Curo Calculator is a proprietary Flutter-based app for advanced financial calculations, including loan, lease, and hire purchase payments and rates. It is built on the open-source Curo library available on GitHub.

Built on Debian GNU/Linux 12 (bookworm) with Flutter 3.38.3, distributed as a prebuilt binary.