Events
developed by Florian Loers
Events is an adaptive calendar app for GNOME and Phosh.
With Events you can
CalDAV syncing
Local calendars
Monthly, Weekly, Daily and Yearly event management
GNOME Online Accounts integration
Mobile friendly
Changes in version 0.10.11
about 1 year ago
(Built 5 days ago)
Bug Fixes
Use new version of cargo-gra
Potentially unsafe
Home folder read/write access; Uses non-portal services
Tebna-t temɣiwant
This app is developed in the open by an international community, and released under the
GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
.
Talɣut
Iseɣwan
Tidaddanin
Addaden n yal tamurt
Tiddi yettwasbedden
~9.96 MiB
Teɣzi n usider
4.77 MiB
Tasegdiwin yellan
aarch64, x86_64
Isbeddiyen
10 744
