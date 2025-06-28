/
ClipQR
sɣur iMatt Sàrl
imatt.ch
Scan QR codes on screen and from camera.
Simple app to scan QR codes on screen and from camera, the result is in your clipboard.
Potentially unsafe
User device access; Legacy windowing system; Uses an end-of-life runtime
Tebna-t temɣiwant
This app is developed in the open by an international community, and released under the
MIT License
.
Tiddi yettwasbedden
~9.45 MiB
Teɣzi n usider
4.11 MiB
Tasegdiwin yellan
aarch64, x86_64
Isbeddiyen
20 998
Tibzimin:
linux
flatpak