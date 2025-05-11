Play and practice a pop song on piano and drums. In a "pianoroll" format that's a kinda fancy.

You practice the piano parts and the background tracks sync to your tempo. Our aim is to get a song into our head and fingers. The real notes of the song are simplifed down to one note per hand max. And your hands stay in one position. Any midi file can become a song for you to practice and play. More description / install docs / screenshots on the website (see Links).