Ptyxis
sɣur Christian Hergert
devsuite.app
A column and row size indicator is displayed when resizing the window
Container-oriented terminal
Ptyxis is a terminal for GNOME that focuses on ease-of-use in a world of containers.
Features:
Remembers current container when opening a new tab with support for podman, toolbox, distrobox, and more
Configurable keyboard shortcuts
Modern interface which integrates the palette with the window styling
User-installable color palettes
Support for preferences profiles with container integration
Integrated color palettes with light and dark support
Tabbed interface with tab overviews
Efficient foreground process tracking denoting sudo and SSH
Support for transparent terminal backgrounds
Separate process mode for terminal-based applications
Support for pinned tabs and saved sessions
Terminal tabs are run within separate cgroups
Terminal inspector to help when writing terminal-based applications
Changes in version 49.2
2 months ago
(Built 26 days ago)
No changelog provided
Potentially unsafe
Full file system read/write access; Arbitrary permissions
Tebna-t temɣiwant
This app is developed in the open by an international community, and released under the
GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
.
71 997
