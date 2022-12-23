Calculus

Compute derivatives and integrals

A practical tool to foresee the result of calculus exercises.

  • Compute derivatives
  • Compute integrals
  • Plot the original expression and result within a given range

If you are interested, open an issue in github to update a translation or make a pull request. All available translations:

  • English
  • Portuguese
  • Italian
  • Spanish (outdated)
  • Slovakian (outdated)

バージョン 1.5.2

1年以上前
インストールサイズ~109 MB
ダウンロードサイズ34 MB
対応アーキテクチャaarch64, x86_64
インストール数10,693
ライセンスGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
ウェブサイトhttps://carlos157oliveira.github.io/Calculus
問題を報告https://github.com/carlos157oliveira/Calculus/issues
マニフェストhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.carlos157oliveira.Calculus

コマンドでインストール

インストールする前に、セットアップガイドに沿って、セットアップをしてください

flatpak install flathub com.github.carlos157oliveira.Calculus

コマンドで起動

flatpak run com.github.carlos157oliveira.Calculus