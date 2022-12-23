Darkbar

Sean Davis
インストール寄付
  • スクリーンショット
  • スクリーンショット
  • スクリーンショット
  • スクリーンショット

Darken application titlebars based on your preference

Darkbar replaces window decorations with your preference of a dark or light theme variant.

It allows the following settings for each application:

  • None: Let the application decide
  • Follow System Theme: Use the same theme as the operating system
  • Light: Prefer the "light" theme variant
  • Dark: Prefer the "dark" theme variant

Only applications using traditional decorations are supported. If your app is unaffected by Darkbar, the application controls its window decorations.

バージョン 1.0.1

約1年前
インストールサイズ~1 MB
ダウンロードサイズ367 KB
対応アーキテクチャaarch64, x86_64
インストール数3,985
ライセンスGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
ウェブサイトhttps://github.com/bluesabre/darkbar
翻訳に協力https://www.transifex.com/bluesabreorg/darkbar
問題を報告https://github.com/bluesabre/darkbar/issues
マニフェストhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.bluesabre.darkbar

インストール数の推移

コマンドでインストール

インストールする前に、セットアップガイドに沿って、セットアップをしてください

flatpak install flathub com.github.bluesabre.darkbar

コマンドで起動

flatpak run com.github.bluesabre.darkbar
Tags:
customizationtitlebar