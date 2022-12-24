Bookworm

Siddhartha Das
A focused eBook reader

Read the books you love without having to worry about the different format complexities like EPUB, PDF, MOBI, CBR, etc.

Manage your library by tagging and updating metadata on books, to quickly find books using metadata searching and tag based filtering.

This version supports EPUB, MOBI, PRC, PDF, FB2 and comics (CBR and CBZ) formats with support for more formats to follow soon.

バージョン 1.1.2

4年近く前
インストールサイズ~149 MB
ダウンロードサイズ40 MB
対応アーキテクチャaarch64, x86_64
インストール数54,606
ライセンスGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
ウェブサイトhttps://babluboy.github.io/bookworm
ヘルプhttps://github.com/babluboy/bookworm/wiki
問題を報告https://github.com/babluboy/bookworm/issues
マニフェストhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.babluboy.bookworm

コマンドでインストール

インストールする前に、セットアップガイドに沿って、セットアップをしてください

flatpak install flathub com.github.babluboy.bookworm

コマンドで起動

flatpak run com.github.babluboy.bookworm
