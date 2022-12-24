Melody
Artem Anufrij
A music player for listening to local music files, online radios and audio CD's
A very fast music player designed extra for large local libraries which also supports online radios and downloading album covers
Features:
- Show all Albums from your library
- Group tracks by Artists
- Manage your Playlists
- Listen to online Radio
- Audio CD support
- Manage your MTP device
- ID3-Tag support
バージョン 2.2.1
4年近く前
インストールサイズ~98 MB
ダウンロードサイズ21 MB
対応アーキテクチャaarch64, x86_64
インストール数20,103
ライセンスGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
