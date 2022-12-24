Melody

Artem Anufrij
インストール寄付
  • スクリーンショット
  • スクリーンショット
  • スクリーンショット

A music player for listening to local music files, online radios and audio CD's

A very fast music player designed extra for large local libraries which also supports online radios and downloading album covers

Features:

  • Show all Albums from your library
  • Group tracks by Artists
  • Manage your Playlists
  • Listen to online Radio
  • Audio CD support
  • Manage your MTP device
  • ID3-Tag support

バージョン 2.2.1

4年近く前
インストールサイズ~98 MB
ダウンロードサイズ21 MB
対応アーキテクチャaarch64, x86_64
インストール数20,103
ライセンスGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
ウェブサイトhttp://anufrij.org/melody/
ヘルプhttps://github.com/artemanufrij/playmymusic/issues
翻訳に協力https://github.com/artemanufrij/playmymusic
問題を報告https://github.com/artemanufrij/playmymusic/issues
マニフェストhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.artemanufrij.playmymusic

インストール数の推移

コマンドでインストール

インストールする前に、セットアップガイドに沿って、セットアップをしてください

flatpak install flathub com.github.artemanufrij.playmymusic

コマンドで起動

flatpak run com.github.artemanufrij.playmymusic
Tags:
musicplaylistradio