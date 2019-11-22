Cipher

Shubham Arora
Encode and decode text

A simple application for encoding and decoding text. Hide your text from prying eyes! Note: This application does not actually encrypt files. This was made just to encipher strings. Have fun!

Available Ciphers

  • Caesar Shift Cipher
  • Atbash Cipher
  • ROT13 Cipher
  • ASCII Encoding
  • Base64 Encoding
  • Polybius Square Cipher
  • Vigenere Cipher
  • Hashing Functions (MD5, SHA1, SHA256, SHA384, SHA512)

バージョン 2.5.0

3年以上前
インストールサイズ~97 MB
ダウンロードサイズ20 MB
対応アーキテクチャaarch64, x86_64
インストール数6,336
ライセンスGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
ウェブサイトhttps://github.com/arshubham/cipher
ヘルプhttps://shubhamarora.in
問題を報告https://github.com/arshubham/cipher/issues
マニフェストhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.arshubham.cipher

コマンドでインストール

flatpak install flathub com.github.arshubham.cipher

コマンドで起動

flatpak run com.github.arshubham.cipher
Tags:
ciphercryptcryptography