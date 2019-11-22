Cipher
Shubham Arora
Encode and decode text
A simple application for encoding and decoding text. Hide your text from prying eyes! Note: This application does not actually encrypt files. This was made just to encipher strings. Have fun!
Available Ciphers
- Caesar Shift Cipher
- Atbash Cipher
- ROT13 Cipher
- ASCII Encoding
- Base64 Encoding
- Polybius Square Cipher
- Vigenere Cipher
- Hashing Functions (MD5, SHA1, SHA256, SHA384, SHA512)
バージョン 2.5.0
3年以上前
インストールサイズ~97 MB
ダウンロードサイズ20 MB
対応アーキテクチャaarch64, x86_64
インストール数6,336
ライセンスGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Shubham Arora の他のアプリ
インストール数の推移
コマンドでインストール
インストールする前に、セットアップガイドに沿って、セットアップをしてください