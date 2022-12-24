Dynamic Wallpaper Creator

Alex Kryuchkov
@alexkdeveloper (GitHub)
Simple dynamic wallpaper creator

A program for creating dynamic wallpapers from a sequence of individual static images. As a result of the program, a file in XML format is obtained, which can be specified as wallpaper in the additional settings of the GNOME environment.

バージョン 1.0.10

3か月前
インストールサイズ~100 KB
ダウンロードサイズ46 KB
対応アーキテクチャaarch64, x86_64
インストール数3,158
ライセンスGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
ウェブサイトhttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/dwxmlcreator
ヘルプhttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/dwxmlcreator/issues
問題を報告http://github.com/alexkdeveloper/dwxmlcreator/issues
マニフェストhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexkdeveloper.dwxmlcreator

コマンドでインストール

インストールする前に、セットアップガイドに沿って、セットアップをしてください

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexkdeveloper.dwxmlcreator

コマンドで起動

flatpak run com.github.alexkdeveloper.dwxmlcreator
Tags:
dynamicwallpaper