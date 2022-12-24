Dynamic Wallpaper Creator
Alex Kryuchkov
Simple dynamic wallpaper creator
A program for creating dynamic wallpapers from a sequence of individual static images. As a result of the program, a file in XML format is obtained, which can be specified as wallpaper in the additional settings of the GNOME environment.
バージョン 1.0.10
3か月前
インストールサイズ~100 KB
ダウンロードサイズ46 KB
対応アーキテクチャaarch64, x86_64
インストール数3,158
ライセンスGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
