Plots
Alex Huntley
Simple graph plotting
Plots makes it easy to visualise mathematical formulae. In addition to basic arithmetic operations, it supports trigonometric, hyperbolic, exponential and logarithmic functions, as well as arbitrary sums and products. It can display polar equations, and both implicit and explicit Cartesian equations.
Plots is designed to integrate well with the GNOME desktop and takes advantage of modern hardware using OpenGL.
גרפים תוכנן לשילוב מיטבי עם שולחן העבודה GNOME ומנצל חָמְרה מודרנית באמצעות OpenGL.
バージョン 0.8.5
約2か月前
インストールサイズ~56 MB
ダウンロードサイズ19 MB
対応アーキテクチャaarch64, x86_64
インストール数24,088
ライセンスGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
