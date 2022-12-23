Sequeler

Alessandro Castellani
インストール寄付
  • スクリーンショット
  • スクリーンショット
  • スクリーンショット

Friendly SQL Client

Easily connect to your local or remote database

Store your Database Connections in the library, connect over SSH tunnel, type and execute SQL commands directly in the app, and do everything you need to do without the necessity of opening the terminal.

Supported Databases:

  • SQLite
  • MySQL
  • MariaDB
  • PostgreSQL

The Application Features List Include:

  • Test Connections before saving them
  • View Table structure, content, and relations
  • Write multiple custom SQL Queries
  • Switch between light and dark mode
  • Handy keyboard shortcuts to quit (ctrl+q), create new connection (ctrl+shift+n), open a new window (ctrl+n)

バージョン 0.8.2

2年近く前
インストールサイズ~153 MB
ダウンロードサイズ41 MB
対応アーキテクチャaarch64, x86_64
インストール数27,066
ライセンスGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
ウェブサイトhttps://github.com/Alecaddd/sequeler
ヘルプhttps://github.com/Alecaddd/sequeler/issues
翻訳に協力https://hosted.weblate.org/projects/sequeler
問題を報告https://github.com/Alecaddd/sequeler/issues
マニフェストhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alecaddd.sequeler

インストール数の推移

コマンドでインストール

インストールする前に、セットアップガイドに沿って、セットアップをしてください

flatpak install flathub com.github.alecaddd.sequeler

コマンドで起動

flatpak run com.github.alecaddd.sequeler
Tags:
databasemariadbmysqlpostgresqls3sql