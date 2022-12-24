Byte

Alain M.
インストール寄付
  • スクリーンショット
  • スクリーンショット

Rediscover your music

Interact with your music and fall in love with your library all over again.

Byte offers a beautiful presentation of your Music Library with loads of powerful features in a minimalistic yet highly customizable UI.

Handy features:

  • Light and Dark themes.
  • Add up to 100 items under "Recently Added" for songs.
  • Sort individual playlists by album, title, play count or recently added.
  • Advanced Media Details and Artist Info.
  • Group Playlists, Albums, Artists, Songs, etc.
  • Search, add and play your favorite online radio stations.

バージョン 0.4.2

約3年前
インストールサイズ~99 MB
ダウンロードサイズ21 MB
対応アーキテクチャaarch64, x86_64
インストール数21,423
ライセンスGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
ウェブサイトhttps://github.com/alainm23/byte
ヘルプhttps://www.patreon.com/alainm23
問題を報告https://github.com/alainm23/byte/issues
マニフェストhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alainm23.byte

インストール数の推移

コマンドでインストール

インストールする前に、セットアップガイドに沿って、セットアップをしてください

flatpak install flathub com.github.alainm23.byte

コマンドで起動

flatpak run com.github.alainm23.byte
Tags:
mp3musicplayerplaylistradio