Pinta
Jonathan Pobst
Edit images and paint digitally
Pinta is a image editing, drawing and painting application with a simple yet powerful interface. Pinta has a wide range of drawing tools, including: freehand, rectangles, circles and lines. It also has over 35 effects to apply to your images, and also has the ability to create unlimited layers to help organize your creativity.
バージョン 2.1.1
4か月前
インストールサイズ~103 MB
ダウンロードサイズ44 MB
対応アーキテクチャaarch64, x86_64
インストール数106,415
ライセンスMIT License
