Pinta

Jonathan Pobst
インストール

Edit images and paint digitally

Pinta is a image editing, drawing and painting application with a simple yet powerful interface. Pinta has a wide range of drawing tools, including: freehand, rectangles, circles and lines. It also has over 35 effects to apply to your images, and also has the ability to create unlimited layers to help organize your creativity.

バージョン 2.1.1

4か月前
インストールサイズ~103 MB
ダウンロードサイズ44 MB
対応アーキテクチャaarch64, x86_64
インストール数106,415
ライセンスMIT License
ウェブサイトhttps://www.pinta-project.com
ヘルプhttps://www.pinta-project.com/howto
よくある質問https://communiroo.com/pintaproject/pinta/questions
翻訳に協力https://translations.launchpad.net/pinta
問題を報告https://bugs.launchpad.net/pinta
マニフェストhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.PintaProject.Pinta

コマンドでインストール

インストールする前に、セットアップガイドに沿って、セットアップをしてください

flatpak install flathub com.github.PintaProject.Pinta

コマンドで起動

flatpak run com.github.PintaProject.Pinta
Tags:
2ddrawdrawinggraphicspaintpaintingraster