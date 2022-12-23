Gittyup

Graphical Git client designed to help you understand and manage your source code history

Features:

  • Fast native interface designed to help you understand and manage your source code history
  • Staging of single lines
  • Double tree view: Seeing staged and unstaged changes in different trees.
  • Maximize History or Diff view by pressing Ctrl+M
  • Ignore Pattern: Ability to ignore all files defined by a pattern instead of only one file
  • Tag Viewer: When creating a new tag all available tags are visible. Makes it easier to create consistent tags.
  • Commit Message template: Making it easier to write template based commit messages.

ライセンスMIT License
ウェブサイトhttps://murmele.github.io/Gittyup
ヘルプhttps://matrix.to/#/#Gittyup:matrix.org
問題を報告https://github.com/Murmele/Gittyup/issues
マニフェストhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.Murmele.Gittyup

