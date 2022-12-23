Gittyup
Gittyup Community
Graphical Git client designed to help you understand and manage your source code history
Features:
- Fast native interface designed to help you understand and manage your source code history
- Staging of single lines
- Double tree view: Seeing staged and unstaged changes in different trees.
- Maximize History or Diff view by pressing Ctrl+M
- Ignore Pattern: Ability to ignore all files defined by a pattern instead of only one file
- Tag Viewer: When creating a new tag all available tags are visible. Makes it easier to create consistent tags.
- Commit Message template: Making it easier to write template based commit messages.
バージョン v1.3.0
2か月前
インストールサイズ~68 MB
ダウンロードサイズ28 MB
対応アーキテクチャaarch64, x86_64
インストール数38,824
ライセンスMIT License
