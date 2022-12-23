Spotube

Kingkor Roy Tirtho
@KRTirtho (GitHub)
A lightweight free Spotify crossplatform-client which handles playback manually, streams music using Youtube & no Spotify premium account is needed

Spotube is a Flutter based lightweight Spotify client. It utilizes the power of Spotify & Youtube's public API & creates a hazardless, performant & resource friendly User Experience

Following are the features that currently spotube offers:

  • Open Source
  • Anonymous/Guest Login
  • Cross platform
  • No telemetry, diagnostics or user data collection
  • Lightweight & resource friendly
  • Native performance (Thanks to Flutter+Skia)
  • Playback control is on user's machine instead of server based
  • Small size & less data hungry
  • No spotify or youtube ads since it uses all public & free APIs (But it's recommended to support the creators by watching/liking/subscribing to the artists youtube channel or add as favourite track in spotify. Mostly buying spotify premium is the best way to support their valuable creations)
  • Synced Lyrics
  • Downloadable track

バージョン 2.7.1

2か月前
インストールサイズ~38 MB
ダウンロードサイズ16 MB
対応アーキテクチャx86_64
インストール数36,291
ライセンスBSD 4-Clause "Original" or "Old" License
ウェブサイトhttps://github.com/krtirtho/spotube
マニフェストhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.KRTirtho.Spotube

インストール数の推移

コマンドでインストール

インストールする前に、セットアップガイドに沿って、セットアップをしてください

flatpak install flathub com.github.KRTirtho.Spotube

コマンドで起動

flatpak run com.github.KRTirtho.Spotube